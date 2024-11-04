Russian, Indonesian navies to hold first ever joint drill

In August, it was announced that the Navy of Indonesia and the Russian Navy would conduct bilateral exercises in Surabaya, the province of East Java. The exercises were called "Orruda 2024." They will last from November 4 to 8, Sputnik reported on Monday.

These will be the first bilateral exercises of Indonesian and Russian navies since Indonesia gained independence from Dutch colonial rule 79 years ago.

On Sunday, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy made a friendly entry to the port of Tanjung Perak in Surabaya. The detachment included the corvettes Gromkiy, Rezkiy, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and support ship Pechenga.

"Orruda 2024" will include port and naval stages in Surabaya and the Java Sea.

AMK/PR