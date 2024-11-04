  1. Politics
Russian, Indonesian navies to hold first ever joint drill

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – The navies of Russia and Indonesia will hold the first-ever joint exercises codenamed "Orruda 2024," they will be held in the port of the Indonesian city of Surabaya and the Java Sea.

In August, it was announced that the Navy of Indonesia and the Russian Navy would conduct bilateral exercises in Surabaya, the province of East Java. The exercises were called "Orruda 2024." They will last from November 4 to 8, Sputnik reported on Monday.

These will be the first bilateral exercises of Indonesian and Russian navies since Indonesia gained independence from Dutch colonial rule 79 years ago.

On Sunday, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy made a friendly entry to the port of Tanjung Perak in Surabaya. The detachment included the corvettes Gromkiy, Rezkiy, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, and support ship Pechenga.

"Orruda 2024" will include port and naval stages in Surabaya and the Java Sea. 

