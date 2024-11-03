13 countries granted BRICS partner status at Kazan summit

"Thirteen countries were admitted as partner countries. This was a decision was collectively taken by the BRICS countries. A partner country is different from full membership, that is what I understand. As for as whether this particular issue has been closed or not at this point in time, this is my understanding that these 13 countries have become partner countries," Randhir Jaiswal told reporters, according to Sputnik news agency.

The BRICS Summit focused on strengthening multilateralism, integrating new members of the bloc and addressing regional challenges. The leaders adopted a joint declaration that underscored the need to further enhance BRICS solidarity and cooperation based on mutual interests and key priorities, reports said.

BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

MNA