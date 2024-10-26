Kazan summit opens new phase of greater BRICS cooperation

Wang made the remarks when briefing the media about Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the 16th BRICS Summit from Tuesday to Thursday after the Chinese leader concluded the trip to Kazan.

In less than 48 hours in Kazan, the Chinese president attended more than 10 events, with a packed and intensive schedule. "The visit was a complete success," said Wang.

China has once again played an important role as one of the cornerstones of BRICS cooperation and a key member of the Global South, he added, according to CGTN.

The Kazan summit was the first face-to-face gathering of the group's leaders after Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates became BRICS members on January 1, 2024, joining Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

More than 30 nations have either formally applied for, or expressed interest in the membership of BRICS and many other developing countries are seeking deeper cooperation with the group.

Delivering a speech at the summit on Wednesday, Xi called on BRICS members to conform to the general trend of the rise of the Global South and actively respond to the call of countries to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

During the summit, the leaders reached an agreement to invite a number of countries to become BRICS partner nations, in another important development of the group.

It marks a new level in building the BRICS cooperation mechanism, further enhancing its representativeness, appeal, influence, and vitality, said Wang. "BRICS has become a strategic force in constructing a more just and equitable global governance system."

SD/