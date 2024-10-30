Xi-Putin meeting seen as key moment of BRICS Summit

"Just recently, the BRICS Summit chaired by Mr. President Putin was successfully held in Kazan," he said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. "The most important thing is that during this summit the third meeting between the leaders of our countries since the beginning of this year took place," he emphasized.

Wang Yi pointed to the importance of the new cooperation agreements reached by the two heads of state in Kazan. "And it is very important to implement them. This is our joint task," he added.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, the Kazan summit allowed "to maintain the group's upward momentum, promote unity and strengthen the power of the Global South." "It is very important that this solidarity plays a constructive role in further stabilizing the current international situation," Wang Yi said.

According to Rudenko, Russia-China interaction is at the highest stage of development. "This is the best period in the history of relations between Russia and China," the senior diplomat emphasized. "The basis of these relations is contacts between our leaders," the deputy foreign minister underscored. Rudenko also pointed to the important nature of the agreements reached between Putin and Xi Jinping in Kazan.

SD/