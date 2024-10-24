  1. Politics
Pezeshkian returns home after attending BRICS summit

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – At the end of his three-day trip to Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has returned to Tehran after participating and delivering a speech at the main summit of the BRICS and BRICS Plus.

During this trip, President Pezeshkian also met and talked with 10 heads of countries participating in this summit, including the presidents of Russia, China, Egypt, South Africa, Belarus, Venezuela and Bolivia, the head of the UAE and the prime ministers of India and Ethiopia.

The 16th summit of the BRICS group was held in Kazan, Russia on October 22-24, and President Pezeshkian participated in this summit as one of the leaders of the BRICS member states and at the official invitation of the Russian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

