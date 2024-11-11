Belarus officially becomes BRICS partner state

According to the ministry, on November 5, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a letter to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, expressing the country's readiness to join BRICS as a partner state. The document was handed over by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov to Russian Ambassador in Minsk, Boris Gryzlov, during a personal meeting. "The official response to the written invitation is an essential part of the procedure agreed upon by the member states for obtaining partner status. From this moment on, the country is considered an official BRICS partner state," the ministry said, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, the status of a partner country entitles Belarus, among other things, to participate in special sessions of BRICS summits and meetings of BRICS foreign ministers on a permanent basis. Full members may also invite partners to other ministerial-level events, particularly on trade, meetings of national security representatives, and the Parliamentary Forum. Partners can also accede to BRICS final documents, thus expanding their geographical coverage and strengthening the association's voice in international affairs.

MP/PR