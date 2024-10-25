Operationalization of BRICS agreements to neutralize US plots

Speaking to local Iranian media after arriving in Tehran on Thursday night from the recent BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the results of the meetings and talks with the leaders of the BRICS member states on the sidelines of the summit.

"This was the first period of the BRICS summit in which we were present as the main member, and what happened during this trip and during the participation in this summit was a good achievement," Pezeshkian said.

"In the economic field, BRICS is trying to tackle the unilateralism of the United States, the dominance of the dollar over the world economy, and the oppressive and illegal sanctions against different countries," he added.

The president also pointed to his meetings and talks with the presidents of the member states including China, Russia, South Africa and the Prime Minister of India on the sidelines of the Russian summit and said that "the final statement of the BRICS summit also specifically condemns Israel's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon. Moreover, the development of monetary, economic, cultural, scientific, expert and security relations of the member countries was highlighted and insisted upon."

The president also pointed to the interest of the heads of the BRICS countries to develop communication and interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that "this trip was really a golden opportunity for us to be able to further our integrate with the member countries of this organization. It was also decided that the agreements with some of these countries should be quickly implemented and become operational."

Pezeshkian went on to conclude that, "I'd imagine that if we can implement the goals of this organization and the discussions and agreements that took place in this summit, the conspiracy that America and its allies are doing will eventually be neutralized."

