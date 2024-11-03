Leader's website opens Indonesian account on X

https://x.com/id_Khamenei is dedicated to publicizing the remarks and teachings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei posted several messages on his X platform in Indonesian language following its launch, highlighting Israel’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip and deadly aggression against Lebanon as well as the Iranian nation’s steadfastness and determination in the face of challenges posed by the American system and government.

In one of his messages, the Leader said that the Islamic Republic is able to fight the United States until this great enemy is defeated and weakened and that “the Iranian nation has fought and has succeeded until now”.

X social media account in Indonesian language was opened on the eve of 13th of Aban anniversary that falls this year on November 3, the day that marks several important events before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, including the takeover of the former US embassy in Tehran for being “a den of espionage”.

Called “National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance” with a motto of “US Aix of Evil in the World” will be commemorated on Sunday (November 3) with the participation of people and students across Iran.

AMK/IRN