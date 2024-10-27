  1. Politics
Perpetrators will surely pay for deadly Saturday crimes: Aref

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the perpetrators of the crimes that killed Iranian forces on Saturday will surely receive an appropriate response.

Aref made the remarks in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, in reference to the Israeli regime’s attack against Iran that killed four Army forces as well as a terrorist attack in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which killed 10 police forces.

“We are all responsible for the pure blood of the dear martyrs of the Army and Faraja (police), and surely the perpetrators of these two crimes will receive an appropriate response,” he wrote.

He also offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs and the resilient and patient people of Iran.

