IRGC nabs terrorist team linked to deadly SE Iran attack

Ten Iranian border guards were killed after gunmen carried out a surprise attack against police vehicles in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County on Saturday and opened fire on them.

The IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base said in a statement on Sunday that its units, in cooperation with local intelligence and security forces, conducted a drone-assisted operation and killed four members of the terrorist groups involved in the attack.

It added that several other terrorists were also injured.

The Quds Base emphasized that the operation will continue until all suspects are detained.

Earlier, Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has vowed to punish all the terrorists involved in the attack, saying they are usually supported by the Israeli regime and the US.

Immediately after the terrorist attack, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni ordered a team of police commanders and ministry officials to investigate the issue.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was one of the deadliest attacks in the province in recent months.

The group has carried out numerous attacks in Iran, primarily in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Its tactics include the abduction of border guards as well as targeting civilians and police stations within the province to incite chaos and disorder.

In January, Iran launched a military operation against this notorious terrorist organization. The headquarters of the Pakistan-based terrorist group was targeted by a series of missile strikes, destroying the group’s infrastructure.

