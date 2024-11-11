Tehran, Riyadh to confer on halting war in Lebanon, Palestine

Aref made the remarks at Mehrabad International Airport before departing for Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Monday to participate in the joint extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit.

He stated that this meeting, which is being organized at the suggestion of Iran and the follow-up by the country's foreign minister, aims primarily to halt the ongoing war and bloodshed in Lebanon and Palestine.

Aref expressed hope that the ongoing consultations would yield positive results in achieving a cessation of hostilities in these regions.

He emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of relief, Palestinian and Lebanese refugees, as well as the victims of the crimes of the Zionist regime in the area, during the discussions in Riyadh.

“At the summit, we will present our views on the core issues affecting Palestine and Lebanon and the urgent need to end the war in the region,” Aref highlighted.

