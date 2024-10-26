Bahrain condemns Tel Aviv aggression against Iran

The Foreign Ministry of Bahrain in a statement on Saturday strongly condemned the military attacks carried out by the Israeli occupying army against the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “We express our deep concern over the continued escalation and military attacks in the West Asian region.”

“We call for an immediate ceasefire and protection for civilians in Gaza and southern Lebanon,” the statement added.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

