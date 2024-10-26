UN chief urges halt to escalation after Israel attack on Iran

Spokesperson for the UN Chief Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that António Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the continued escalation across the region.

The secretary general reiterated his urgent appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon, and to exert maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war.

He also called for a return to diplomacy, the UN News reported.

According to media reports, explosions were heard in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, at around 2:15 AM local time, followed Israeli aggression on the military targets in Iran.

The strikes reportedly ended about four hours later. The Iranian military said four of its soldiers were killed in the strikes overnight.

