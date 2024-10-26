  1. Politics
UN chief urges halt to escalation after Israel attack on Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – The UN secretary general on Saturday called for an immediate halt to all escalatory actions in the West Asia following overnight attacks by the Zionist regime against targets in Iran.

Spokesperson for the UN Chief Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that António Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the continued escalation across the region.

The secretary general reiterated his urgent appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon, and to exert maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war.

He also called for a return to diplomacy, the UN News reported. 

According to media reports, explosions were heard in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, at around 2:15 AM local time, followed Israeli aggression on the military targets in Iran.

The strikes reportedly ended about four hours later. The Iranian military said four of its soldiers were killed in the strikes overnight.

