Iraq strongly condemns Israeli strikes against Iran

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Al-Awadi condemned the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran and warned that the criminal Zionist regime continues its aggressive policies in the region and expands the scope of conflicts in the region.

Iraq had previously warned of the dangerous consequences of the international community's silence in the face of the Zionist regime's brutal aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, he said, adding, “We condemn this aggression in the strongest terms.”

“We emphasize our solidarity and support for Iran and persist in our position on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.,” he added.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

