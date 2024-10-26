Afghanistan condemns Israel’s aggression on Iran

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Interim Administration said, “All influential parties have a responsibility to prevent the Zionist regime from further expanding violence and crimes in the region. Unfortunately, the Zionist regime has not only continued its crimes in Gaza for more than a year but has also expanded them to other areas.”

Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation in the previous government, also condemned Israel’s attack on Iran’s military centers, calling it a violation of Iran's territory and national sovereignty, TOLO news reported.

Former President Hamid Karzai said, “I condemn Israel’s attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which violates the territory and national sovereignty of our close neighbor and brotherly country. Such attacks contribute to increased tension in the region and pose a threat to international peace and security.”

Four Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

MA/PR