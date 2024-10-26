Malaysia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said that these attacks constitute a blatant violation of international law and seriously undermine regional stability. The scale, number of casualties, and damage are still being determined, according to Bernama.

"Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence," read the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel's continuous acts with impunity have severely affected and will continue to affect, the security and future stability of West Asia, bringing the region closer to the brink of a wider conflict.

SD/