Iran mocks Israel’s ‘weak’ attacks on military sites: report

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian government has belittled the scale and effectiveness of the Israeli attack on its military sites.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that “only limited damage has been done”, and that the pride of Iranians had been strengthened by their response to the attacks, the Guardian reported. 

Many ridiculed Israel’s attack as weak, after the preceding week’s threats to attack Iran’s oil and nuclear sites.

Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote in the first minutes after the attack on X: “I entered Tehran through Mehrabad airport a few minutes ago and passed through a number of streets, I did not see anything unusual. The Zionist enemy is like small change, it only makes noise but has no value or effect. They are too weak to seriously harm Great Iran.”

