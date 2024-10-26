Oman strongly condemns Israel aggression against Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman announced that the aggression of the Zionist regime on the territory of Iran is a clear violation of the sovereignty of this country and a clear violation of international laws.

In continuation of its aggression in the region, the Zionist regime tried to target military bases in Tehran province early on Saturday but failed to succeed.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, it said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, Iran's air defense force added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

