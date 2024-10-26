Israel trying to ignite regional conflict with Western's back

Erdogan made the remarks at a ceremony in Hatay, southern Türkiye, to deliver new homes to people impacted by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, Anadolu news agency reported.

"It is crucial not to fall into the trap set by Israel and its supporters," Erdogan said, adding that Israel’s approach would ultimately fail: "With this mindset, Israel will achieve nothing."

Erdogan also expressed well-wishes to the Iranian government and people. “I extend my best wishes to our neighbor Iran and the Iranian government, who were targeted by Israeli aggression last night.”

Four Iranian soldiers were martyred on Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

