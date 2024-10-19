Yemen attacks Israeli-linked ship in Arabian Sea

On Friday evening, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the Yemeni Air Force targeted the ship MEGALOPOLIS in the Arabian Sea using several drones, confirming that the objectives of the operation were achieved.

Saree explained that the targeting of the ship came after its owning company violated the decision to ban entry into the Israeli-operated ports of occupied Palestine. The ban came as a show of solidarity with, and in support of, the plight of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, Al Mayadeen reported.

Saree also saluted the combatants in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing that the martyrdom of the great leader, head of the political bureau of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, will only make the Resistance, and all the free people in the world, more determined to continue on the path of liberation and victory.

Saree reaffirmed the continuation of targeting the Israeli occupation with missiles and drones and stressed that these operations will not cease until the aggression ends, the siege on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/