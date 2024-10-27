Pezeshkian reacts to failed Israeli attack on Iran's soil

“Iran’s enemies should know [this] that the warrior nation stands fearlessly in defense of its soil and responds to any act of folly with prudence and intelligence,” Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X.

The Iranian president also hailed the attack's victims for sacrificing their lives in defense of the country, condoling with the Army, their survivors, and the nation over their martyrdom.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/