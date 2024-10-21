Yemen warns US of facing far worse than ‘hell of Vietnam’

Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer, the foreign minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government, sounded the warning in a post on X on Monday.

He said the American administration had begun leaking information about the alleged plan that it seeks to execute as a means of trying to force Yemen into stopping its pro-Palestinian operations against Israeli and Israeli-affiliated targets.

According to Amer, Washington started to reveal the information after it failed to realize its all-out efforts to harm the Arab Peninsula country.

He, however, cautioned that “if it (the US) acts rashly, the hell of Vietnam will be just a walk in the park.”

“Free people do not kneel and the American regime is not the ruler by the command of God,” Amer concluded.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have carried out hundreds of strikes against targets lying across the occupied Palestinian territories as well as Israeli ships and those heading towards or away from the territories since last October when the Israeli regime began waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip with complete support on the part of the United States and its allies.

The US and the UK have been trying to force Sana’a into stopping the operations by bombarding targets across Yemen.

Most recently, American and British warplanes bombed Sana'a and the northwestern city of Sa'ada on 15 occasions, with the US military deploying its B-2 stealth bombers to conduct the aggression.

The Yemeni forces have, however, asserted that they would not stop their strikes until the unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives against Gaza ended.

