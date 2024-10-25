  1. World
Oct 25, 2024

In fresh ‘massacre’ in Gaza:

Israeli forces martyr 3 journalists in south Lebanon: report

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The Israeli warplanes conducted an airstrike early Friday on a hotel south of the Lebanese capital Beirut housing journalists, killing three of them.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the fighter jets targeted a hotel in the town of Hasbaya where the journalists were staying.

Initial reports identified the three journalists as Al-Manar TV cameraman Wissam Qassem, Al-Mayadeen TV cameraman Ghassan Najjar and Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda. Several journalists and photographers from other channels were also injured, Anadolu news agency reported. 

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on October 01. 

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

