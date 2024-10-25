Dozens martyred as Zionist regime blows up homes in Gaza

The Palestinian Civil Defense Agency said Israeli forces blew up 11 residential houses in al-Hawaja area in Jabalia on Thursday evening.

"There is talk of more than 150 martyrs and wounded," it added, noting that the final death toll could rise as rescue efforts were disrupted due to the Israeli bombings and restrictions imposed by Israeli forces who laid siege to northern Gaza for three weeks, according to Press TV.

"Citizens are sending distress calls to head to the place to help transport the wounded," the statement read.

According to the statement, the targeted homes belonged to the following families: Najjar, Abu al-Ouf, Salman, Hijazi, Abu Al-Qumsan, Aqel Abu Rashid, Abu Al-Tarabish, Zaqoul, and Shaalan.

Earlier on Thursday, at least 18 people were killed in an attack on the Nuseirat Martyrs School in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Gaza’s Government Media Office noted that the school housed thousands of displaced people. The attack brings the number of displacement centers targeted by Israeli forces to 196.

Eleven children were also killed in the Israeli bombing of al-Maghazi Services Club in the neighboring Maghazi refugee camp, said the director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, Ismail Al-Thawabta.

MNA