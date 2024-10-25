Iran denounces Israeli killing of 3 journalists in S Lebanon

The criminal Zionist regime has martyred 180 journalists and media activists over the past year, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman wrote in a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

“Another example of Israel's brutal war crime is the deliberate targeting of a journalist's residence in southeastern Lebanon on Friday morning, which resulted in the martyrdom of three journalists as Al-Manar TV cameraman Wissam Qassem, Al-Mayadeen TV cameraman Ghassan Najjar and Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda," Baghaei said.

He said that the killing of the three media people, who worked for Lebanon’s Al Manar and Al Mayadeen news outlets, was another example of Israel’s ongoing war crimes

Journalists and media activists are protected by the international humanitarian law, he said, adding, “Under the Geneva Conventions of 1949, in particular the Third Geneva Convention, and the Additional Protocols of 1977, especially Article 79 of Additional Protocol concerning the protection of journalists engaged in hazardous professional missions in areas of armed conflict, journalists and their equipment are protected as civilian persons and non-combatants.

