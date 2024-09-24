Young journalist among killed in Israel attack in Lebanon

Al-Sayyed was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his home in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The 22-year-old journalist was at his residence in the Burj Rahhal area, near the coastal city of Tyre, when an Israeli fighter jet bombed the location, according to local media reports.

In a statement, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Mayadeen Media Network, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased journalist.

"I extend my condolences to his media family at Al Mayadeen Online, where he worked in the social media department. We have only heard praiseworthy remarks about martyr Hadi—his calm demeanor, warmth, and faith," read the statement.

Ben Jeddou vowed to honor Sayyed’s legacy by continuing the network’s work with "greater resolve and determination, standing firm against the treacherous Israeli aggression on Lebanon, its people, and its resistance while maintaining our unwavering coverage of resilient Gaza, its steadfast people, and its heroic resistance."

"Though we at Al Mayadeen Online mourn the loss of Hadi, we remain steadfast in ensuring that our mission as media professionals is fulfilled, standing for truth and justice, and further strengthening our support for the cause of Palestine and the Resistance," he added.

In November 2023, Al-Mayadeen correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Me'mari were also killed in an Israeli bombing moments after completing a live broadcast.

The Israeli regime has killed at least 173 journalists in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when it launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged coastal territory.

Since last week, the regime has shifted its focus toward Lebanon, beginning with device explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday that killed dozens of Lebanese citizens and injured more than 3,000 others.

The latest assault on Lebanon, particularly the southern region of the country, has been described as the worst since the civil war of the 1970s, with nearly 500 fatalities recorded on Monday alone.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 558, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, with more than 1,800 others injured, some critically.

SD/