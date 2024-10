At least 42,010 people have been killed and 97,720 wounded in Israeli military attacks on Gaza since October 7, the enclave’s Health Ministry said, according to Al Jazeera.

Of those, 45 Palestinians were killed and 130 wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, at least 25 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank in the past 24 hours, including a journalist and former prisoners.

MNA