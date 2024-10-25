  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 25, 2024, 1:19 PM

Israeli army says 5 more soldiers killed in Lebanon battles

Israeli army says 5 more soldiers killed in Lebanon battles

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's army announced on Friday that five more soldiers have been killed in the ongoing battles in southern Lebanon.

In an official statement, the Zionist regime's army identified the slain soldiers as Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal.

The Israeli army noted that the total number of soldiers killed since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, has now reached 762.

The Israeli regime has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1. The regime army has not advanced in South Lebanon due to the Hezbollah's stiff resistance.

MNA

News ID 223510

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News