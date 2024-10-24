'We will blind the wrong eye of any aggressor', says IRGC

“Any aggressor, no matter their position, who seeks to infringe upon this nation or take a wrong step, will have their leg broken and their wrong eye blinded," Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said in a Thursday speech on the Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa in the eastern Persian Gulf.

He also reiterated Iran's message of peace to its neighbors, saying, “We have consistently extended a message of peace and friendship to our neighbors.”

Tangsiri highlighted the strong will of the Iranian people, referring to the massive turnout at Friday prayers led by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on October 4, after Iran's retaliatory missile strike on Israel's military bases under Operation True Promise II.

Addressing the adversaries, he stated, "We know our enemy and will deliver a decisive blow, for we are a nation that never bows down."

The IRGC commander further unveiled the “UK's malicious plan” to sow discord among Muslim nations, stating that the UK has strategically positioned itself to pit Muslim countries against one another.

"The UK has devised a plan, not only for Iran but for all Muslim countries—from Iraq and Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Oman—aiming to manipulate and create divisions whenever it pleases."

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to its territorial integrity, Tangsiri declared that the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs remain an inseparable part of its land and will continue to do so.

He concluded by condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression in the West Asia region.

MNA/Press TV