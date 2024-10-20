Iran loses to New Zealand in Canoe Polo Championship

In the previous matches of the tournament, Iran’s women’s team first defeated Spain 3-2 in Group B but later lost to the Netherlands 3-2.

The Iranian women's team also secured a 4-3 victory against Switzerland and reached the semifinals by defeating Singapore 3-2.

The Iranian women’s canoe polo team qualified for the world championships for the first time in history by reaching the semifinals.

However, in the semifinal, the Iranian team lost to New Zealand.

The team will face the Netherlands for the third time in the ranking match.

The tournament has brought 71 teams from 27 nations together. Twelve coveted spots for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu are up for grabs.

The 2024 Canoe Polo World Championships, organized by the International Canoe Federation, is being held in Deqing, China from October 15 to 20.

AMK/IRIB4359809