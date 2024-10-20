Iranian women Canoe Polo team make history in World C’ships

In the final round of the competition, Iran was defeated by the Netherlands 1-2, finishing the tournament in fourth place and making history by qualifying for the World Games in Chengdu, China.

In the previous matches of the tournament, the Iranian women’s team first defeated Spain 3-2 in Group B but later lost to the Netherlands 3-2.

The Iranian women's team also secured a 4-3 victory against Switzerland and reached the semifinals by defeating Singapore 3-2.

However, in the semifinals, the Iranian team lost to New Zealand and then competed against the Netherlands in the ranking match.

71 teams from 27 nations participated in this tournament.

The 2024 Canoe Polo World Championships, organized by the International Canoe Federation, was held in Deqing, China from October 15 to 20.

