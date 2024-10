In the previous match of the tournament, Iran’s women’s team first defeated Spain 3-2 in Group B but later lost to the Netherlands 3-2.

Iran will compete with Singapore on Sunday.

The tournament has brought 71 teams from 27 nations together. Twelve coveted spots for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu are up for grabs.

The 2024 Canoe Polo World Championships, organized by the International Canoe Federation, is being held in Deqing, China from October 15 to 20.

AMK/IRIB4359234