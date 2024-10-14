  1. Sports
Iranian teams learn fate at ICF Canoe Polo World C'ships

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – The best Canoe Polo teams are ready to fight for top honors as the 2024 International Canoe Federation Canoe Polo World Championships begins in Deqing, China on Tuesday.

Iran’s men’s team are drawn in Group F along with France, Portugal and Singapore. Tehran Times reported.

Iran’s women’s team are also pitted against France, the Netherlands and Chinese Taipei in Group B.

Stakes are high as six men’s and women’s teams can also seal a spot at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu.

Set to run until October 20, a total of 71 teams from 27 countries and all five continents will give it their best to be crowned world champions.

Germany will enter the World Championships as the defending champions among men and women. 

The tournament was inaugurated on Monday with a spectacular Opening Ceremony, including a parade of the athletes and traditional Chinese dance performances.

