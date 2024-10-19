Iran defeats US in Canoe Polo Championship

Previously in the tournament, Iran’s men’s team had lost to the New Zealand 6-5.

Iran’s women’s team first defeated Spain 3-2 in Group B but lost to the Netherlands 3-2.

The tournament has brought 71 teams from 27 nations together. Twelve coveted spots for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu are up for grabs.

The 2024 Canoe Polo World Championships, organized by the International Canoe Federation, kicked off in Deqing, China, assembling the finest teams from across the globe in a quest for glory.

