An attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using fixed-wing drones against targets inside Russia was thwarted during the past night, Sputnik reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 43 UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, 27 over the territory of the Lipetsk region, 18 over the territory of the Oryol region, eight over the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region, seven over the territory of the Belgorod region, six over the territory of the Bryansk region, and one over the territory of the Moscow region," the ministry said.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

