Some 101 Ukrainian drones intercepted over Russia

"During the past night, the Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted as air defenses intercepted and destroyed 101 Ukrainian UAVs, including 53 over the Bryansk Region, 18 over the Krasnodar Region, five over the Kaluga Region, three over each of the Tver and Belgorod regions, one over each of the Smolensk, Kursk regions and the Republic of Crimea, and 16 UAVs over the waters of the Sea of Azov," Russian Defense Ministry said, according to TASS.

