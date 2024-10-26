  1. World
Russian forces down 31 Ukrainian drones

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Air defenses shot down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Two fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over the Belgorod Region, ten over the Kursk Region, nine over the Oryol Region, and three over the Bryansk Region, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.

In addition, three Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov, another three over the Belgorod Region, and one over the Bryansk Region.

Also, a small balloon was shot down over the Rostov Region.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

