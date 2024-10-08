Ukraine launches drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region

"In the Belgorod Region, the villages of Dubovoye, Maysky, Oktyabrsky and Severny, the settlements of Belovskoye, Bessonovka, Blizhneye, Blizhnyaya Igumenka, Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Nizhny Olshanets, Nikolskoye, Petrovka, Streletskoye, Tavrovo, Schetinovka were targeted by 31 munitions in 3 rounds of shelling, as well as 17 UAVs, 12 of which were intercepted by air defense. One civilian was wounded <...> A flat was burned in a fire, another flat in an apartment building and two passenger cars were damaged there over the past day," he wrote.

Seven munitions and four drones were fired at three settlements in the Grayvoronsky district, a farming machine driver was injured. A household, a gas pipeline and a truck were damaged, one truck was destroyed.

The air defenses shot down seven UAVs in the skies over Belgorod and the Borisovsky district. One car was damaged. Five drones were destroyed over the territory of the Valuysky, Korochansky and Prokhorovsky districts, no casualties or damage were reported.

Five drones were fired at two settlements in the Volokonovky district, an entrance lobby and windows of a social facility. Fifty munitions and six drones were fired at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a social facility and a power supply line were damaged.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 11 munitions in 4 shelling rounds and a drone were fired at the city of Shebekino, the village of Sereda, rural localities Maryino and Pankov. Nine private households, 4 passenger cars and a gas pipeline were damaged," the governor added.

