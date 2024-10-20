Ukrainian FM to make first official visit to Turkey: report

The talks, scheduled for tomorrow, will focus on the growing threat of the war’s expansion and highlight Turkey's support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Turkey Today reported.

During the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan is expected to reiterate Turkey's strong backing of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey has engaged in multiple diplomatic efforts to mediate a resolution. Fidan is anticipated to emphasize that any diplomatic solution must include all parties and adhere to international law.

In his discussions, Fidan will also reaffirm Turkey readiness to support initiatives aimed at securing a fair and lasting solution to the conflict.

MA/PR