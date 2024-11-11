Russian forces down 96 Ukrainian drones

TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday that most of the drones were eliminated over the Moscow Region.

The Ministry reported that 23 Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted and destroyed throughout last night, including 17 over the Bryansk Region, three over the Rostov Region, two over the Belgorod Region, and one over the Kursk Region.

In addition, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00-7:00 a.m. GMT), air defenses intercepted and destroyed 70 drones, including 34 over the Moscow Region, 14 over the Bryansk Region, seven each over the Oryol and Kaluga regions, six over the Kursk Region, and two over the Tula Region, the Ministry added.

Moreover, at around 9:25-11:00 p.m. (6:25-8:00 p.m. GMT), two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod Region and one over the Kursk Region, it further noted.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

AMK/PR