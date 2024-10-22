"During the past night, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a fixed-wing drone against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” Sputnik reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry

“Air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles,” the report says.

It is specified that 11 of them were shot down over the Bryansk region, three more over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, and one over the Oryol and Tula regions each.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

AMK/PR