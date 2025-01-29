Kiev attempted to target Russian nuclear facility:governor

Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems engaged several hostile targets during a “mass drone attack” on civilian facilities across different districts of the Smolensk Region, Vasily Anokhin wrote on Telegram, RT reported.

“According to preliminary information, one of the drones was shot down during an attempted attack on a nuclear power facility,” Anokhin stated, without naming the specific facility. Some reports indicate that debris fell near the Smolenskaya Nuclear Power Plant.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported, the governor said. He urged residents to stay calm and avoid open spaces as authorities addressed the situation.

Russia’s regions of Bryansk, Tver, and Nizhny Novgorod also came under coordinated attacks overnight, according to local officials.

