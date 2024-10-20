  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 20, 2024, 8:00 AM

Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza kill over 70 Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza kill over 70 Palestinians

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – At least 73 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The WAFA news agency said that the attack had wiped out an entire residential block. Dozens of people suffered injuries; many remain trapped under the rubble.

According to the enclave’s Health Ministry, more than 42,500 Palestinians have been killed and 99,600 have suffered injuries in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/PR

News ID 223205

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News