Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza kill over 70 Palestinians

The WAFA news agency said that the attack had wiped out an entire residential block. Dozens of people suffered injuries; many remain trapped under the rubble.

According to the enclave’s Health Ministry, more than 42,500 Palestinians have been killed and 99,600 have suffered injuries in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

