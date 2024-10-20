  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 20, 2024, 9:37 PM

Continuing Israeli crimes as a ‘disgrace to humanity': OIC

Continuing Israeli crimes as a ‘disgrace to humanity': OIC

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in the strongest terms the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, the OIC said it views this atrocity as a continuation of the many massacres, acts of genocide, and ethnic cleansing perpetrated against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international values, conventions, United Nations resolutions, and relevant orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The statement emphasized that the ongoing escalation of war crimes, destruction, starvation, forced displacement, targeting of displaced persons, and the prevention of humanitarian aid delivery are a stain on the conscience of humanity.

The organization called upon the international community to hold the Israeli occupying regime accountable for these war crimes and end the policy of impunity.

The OIC reiterated its urgent call to the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by imposing an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, providing international protection for the Palestinian people, and ensuring urgent humanitarian access to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

MNA

News ID 223265

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News