Israeli forces martyr nearly 80 Palestinians in northern Gaza

The Palestinian Shehab news agency said that at least 77 civilians, including women and children, had lost their lives in the Israeli airstrikes that flattened the five-story building in the city of Beit Lahia on Tuesday.

Reports said dozens of people are still trapped under the rubble as rescue workers continue operations to find survivors and retrieve the bodies of the victims.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, told Al Jazeera TV channel that dozens of the injured have arrived at the facility and that many any of them may die because of the lack of resources.

“The world must take action and not just watch the genocide in the Gaza Strip,” he added. “We call on the world to send specialized medical delegations to treat dozens of wounded people in the hospital.”

Israel waged a genocidal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 43,020 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 101,110 others, in the besieged Gaza.

In its brutal aggression, Israel has deliberately targeted buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and committed war crimes.

