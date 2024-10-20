Iran reacts to drone attack on Netanyahu's house

On Saturday morning, Zionist sources reported the explosion of a drone near the residence of the Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hours later, Netanyahu's office admitted that the drone hit the residence of the Israeli regime's premier. Neither he nor his wife were home, and there were no casualties, said his spokesperson in a statement.

Answering a WSJ question, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations rejected the allegations made by the Zionist regime regarding the country's alleged role in the drone attack.

"We have already responded to [the crimes of] regime. This action was taken by the Lebanese Hezbollah," the Iranian mission stressed.

MP/