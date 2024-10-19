  1. Politics
Oct 19, 2024, 5:05 PM

Turkey’s Erdogan meets German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Istanbul.

The two leaders are holding a closed-door meeting at the Dolmabahce Palace.

Scholz arrived in Istanbul late Friday to meet Erdogan. The meeting follows an encounter in September at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

