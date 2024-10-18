Sinwar had no fear of death, fought bravely until last breath

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Yahya Sinwar's fate, which is beautifully displayed in the last picture, will not dissuade anyone from continuing the battle, but he will become a source of inspiration for all the Resistance forces in the region, both Palestinian and non-Palestinian people.”

“We, and other freedom-seeking people around the world, salute his devoted struggle for the freedom of the Palestinian people,” he stated.

Martyrs live forever, and today the cause of liberating the occupied Palestinian territories is more alive than ever, Araghchi added.

The Israeli regime on Friday said that the three Hamas members were martyred in a gunfight in a building in Rafah in south of Gaza, with one of them being identified as Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar.

