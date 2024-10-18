  1. Politics
Iran FM Araghchi:

Sinwar had no fear of death, fought bravely until last breath

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – In reaction to the martyrdom of Hamas Politburo Chief Yahya Sinwar, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Yahya Sinwar had no fear of death and fought bravely until his last breath.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Yahya Sinwar's fate, which is beautifully displayed in the last picture, will not dissuade anyone from continuing the battle, but he will become a source of inspiration for all the Resistance forces in the region, both Palestinian and non-Palestinian people.”

“We, and other freedom-seeking people around the world, salute his devoted struggle for the freedom of the Palestinian people,” he stated.

Martyrs live forever, and today the cause of liberating the occupied Palestinian territories is more alive than ever, Araghchi added.

The Israeli regime on Friday said that the three Hamas members were martyred in a gunfight in a building in Rafah in south of Gaza, with one of them being identified as Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar. 

