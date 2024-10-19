World witnessing biggest genocide in human history: Navy cmdr

Addressing a gathering of the guests of foreign countries participating in Combined Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024” in Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Admiral Irani pointed to the grave human situation in the neighborhood of the Indian Ocean and added that today, the world is witnessing the greatest genocide in the long run of history.

The Iranian army navy commander referred to the population of nearly 40 countries in the neighborhood of the Indian Ocean and location of more than 90% of population of the Islamic world in this region and emphasized that this region is the key transit area for intercontinental trade of energy and commercial goods.

Estimates indicate that the annual value of the international trade through Indian Ocean shipping lines is more than $1trillion, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the country’s navy chief commander pointed out that North Indian Ocean has become the most complicated security environment in the world. This fact affects vital maritime communication lines and makes them vulnerable to the regional instabilities and various challenges."

IONS Summit is the largest military gathering in this region that can play an important role in confronting these challenges, because no country alone is able to provide complete safety and security in this vast maritime area.

The Iranian Navy hosted a joint naval exercise, "IMEX 2024," with several members and observers of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

The exercise will see the involvement of naval forces from both member and observer nations of the IMEX Conference. It will be led by the Iranian Navy’s southern fleet.

The objective of the drill is to enhance sustainable collective security and its foundations within the region, promote multilateral cooperation among the participating nations, and showcase their goodwill and capabilities in fostering peace, friendship, and maritime security.

The event serves as a platform for Iran to demonstrate its naval strengths and strengthen its ties with nations that are invested in the safety and security of the Indian Ocean.

The IMEX Conference, known as the International Meetings Exhibition Conference, consists of a series of annual trade shows and events designed for the global meetings, events, and incentive travel sector.

MA/6261773