Germany rules out arms export ban to Israel over Gaza war

The decision to send German weapons to Israel is always made anew in each individual case, "but there is no decision for a general boycott of arms exports to Israel. The federal government has not made that (decision),” deputy government spokeswoman Christian Hoffmann told journalists in Berlin.

“Of course we have taken note of this (French arms ban to Israel) and as you know, there is not a corresponding stop on arms exports to Israel on behalf of Germany, on behalf of the Federal Government,” she said, referring to statements by the French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday when he called for halting arms shipments to Israel over its operations in Gaza, which over the course of a year have killed nearly 42,000 people.

In an interview with France Inter radio, Macron stressed the need to prioritize a political solution in the region, and claimed France was not sending weapons to Israel for use in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his country’s support for Israel, but also called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, to enable the release of hostages and aid deliveries.

MNA/PR